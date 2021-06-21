By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 28 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on June 21.

Some 49 patients have recovered and 1 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 335,521 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 329,599 patients have recovered, 4,963 people have died. Currently, 959 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,115 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,680,977 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 2,989,673 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,949,646 citizens, and the second one to 1,040,027 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 215 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz