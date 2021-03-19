By Trend

Hospitals in Azerbaijan currently have 10,000 empty beds, which allows us not to tighten the COVID-19-related quarantine, Assistant to the country's President - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said.

Movsumov made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers held on Mar.19, Trend reports.

He added that if there aren’t enough beds in the hospitals, then tightening will be inevitable.

