By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 126 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on February 25.

Some 142 patients have recovered and 3 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 233,770 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 228,299 patients have recovered, 3,209 people have died. Currently, 2,262 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,438 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,576,454 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

