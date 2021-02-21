By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 156 new COVID-19 cases, 142 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 21 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 233,129 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 227,761 of them have recovered, and 3,198 people have died. Currently, 2,170 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,236 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,551,116 tests have been conducted so far.

---

