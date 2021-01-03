By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 803 new COVID-19 cases, 2 918 patients have recovered and 30 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 220 265 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 194 843 of them have recovered, and 2 733 people have died. Currently, 22 689 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6 200 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2 210 426 tests have been conducted so far.