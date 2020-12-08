By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 4,387 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 8.

Some 3,133 patients have recovered and 38 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 154,152 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 93,411 patients have recovered, 1,713 people have died. Currently, 59,028 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 18,321 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,865,512 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

