By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 647 new COVID-19 cases, 134 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on Oct. 18 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 44,964 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 40,037 of them have recovered, and 626 people have died. Currently, 4,301 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,089 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,228,024 tests have been conducted so far.

