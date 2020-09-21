By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance has signed an agreement with Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization on the country’s purchase of COVID-19 vaccine.

Under the agreement, Azerbaijan will be provided with a COVID-19 vaccine - approved by the World Health Organization and meeting all necessary requirements - after it has been produced.

It should be noted that there are no measures of systemic struggle against COVID-19. Unlike other viruses, SARS-CoV-2 actively mutates and a range of distribution is growing rapidly, which makes experts believe that the most effective way to control the situation is to vaccinate vulnerable groups.

However it is too early to judge the effectiveness and safety of vaccines.

Azerbaijan has been among leading countries taking active measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic since its outbreak in Marc. The country has so far made individual donations to the World Health Organization in the amount of $10 million, and humanitarian assistance to 29 WHO member countries, including $5 million to Iran during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Azerbaijani government has also provided lump-sum payments of AZN 250 ($147) to business entities working in economic spheres affected by the COVID-19, and AZN 190 ($111.7) to unemployed people.

Moreover, taxpayers whose businesses have been affected by COVID-19 are completely exempt from property and land taxes, and have been given tax breaks of 75 percent of their income. In addition, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan operating in the spheres negatively affected by the COVID-19 will be exempted from rental payment for the period of nine months.

Earlier, it was reported that Azerbaijan is planning to allocate additional AZN 843.6 million ($496.2M) to support healthcare system, businesses and state companies during the coronavirus pandemic. Of these, AZN 369 million ($217M) will be directed to healthcare, AZN 238 million ($139.9M) to social protection of population, AZN 136.6 million ($80.3M) to support state companies, and AZN 100 million ($58.8M) to support business.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz