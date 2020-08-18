By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has provided free medication to more than 3,500 COVID-19 patients nationwide who are being treated at home, a member of the COVID-19 working group under the Ministry of Health Inara Makayeva said on August 17.

The free medication is given to asymptomatic COVID-19 patients and those with mild symptoms who are being treated at home in line with the Ministry of Health decision of June 30.

The medical package provided to such patients includes vitamin C, vitamin D3, magnesium, zinc, selenium and paracetamol. These medicines are prescribed to patients in order to prevent complications that may arise during treatment and the course of the disease. It should be noted that the condition of home patients is controlled by district doctor via phone, and if necessary, the doctor visits the patient at home to examine his condition.

The COVID-19 working group has developed special instructions for outpatient treatment of patients with COVID-19. Every day, the clinics keep lists of patients with positive test results, after which these patients are contacted by phone and asked about their current status. Medicines are delivered directly to the patient’s place of residence. Then, the doctor calls twice a day and monitors the medication.

The COVID-19 working group under the ministry was set up on June 29 to coordinate the work of 39 field centers covering 87 medical institutions in Baku. Some 39 territorial medical centers were established according to the decision of the working group's leadership to fight COVID-19, covering these 87 medical institutions on the basis of a territorial subdivision, which is subordinate to the Baku City Health Department.

Currently, the country observes a significant reduction in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

As of August 18, Azerbaijan, the nation of ten million people, has registered 34,343 COVID-19 cases and 508 coronavirus- related deaths. The total number of recovered patients is 32,042. Currently, 1,793 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Azerbaijan, registered its first COVID-19 case on February 28 and introduced the special quarantine regime on March 24.

