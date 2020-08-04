By Ayya Lmahamad

A group of Italian and Chinese specialist working in the field of fight against COVID-19 have been invited to Azerbaijan in line with President Ilham Aliyev’s instruction to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Six specialists have arrived from Italy and will spend two weeks in the country to help Azerbaijan curb the spread of the virus.

Italian Deputy Ambassador to Azerbaijan Umberto Boeri has said that the team of civil defense medical personnel, consists of six highly qualified doctors and nurses from the regions of Piemonte, Tuscany, Valle d’Aosta and the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Rome, which has been cooperating with the Azerbaijani Health Ministry since June.

Chairman of the board of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units Ramin Bayramli has said that during the visit, discussions will be held in line with the protocol for treatment and prevention of the disease. "We are very interested in their opinion in connection with the forecast on pandemic, as well as forecasts of the World Health Organization,” Bayramli said.

He expressed confidence that support of Italian specialists and joint work with Azerbaijani doctors in this direction will be an important contribution to the fight against COVID-19.

Moreover, on August 3, Azerbaijan and China agreed on sending a group of medical experts from China to Azerbaijan to help the country’s fight against COVID-19.

The exchange of notes was signed by the Chairman of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units Ramin Bayramli and Chines Ambassador to Azerbaijan Guo Min.

Bayramli noted that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to bilateral cooperation with China. He recalled that Azerbaijan has shown solidarity with the Chinese people from the very first days of China’s struggle against the pandemic, providing Beijing material and moral support. In addition, China supported Azerbaijan and sent individual protection means and some medical equipment.

Medical specialists from China will stay in Azerbaijan for 15 days to provide the Azerbaijani colleagues with methodological support and discuss future cooperation.

"From a methodological point of view, we will have the opportunity to personally discuss the measures applied in China to prevent the disease. We, in our turn, will share our experience in connection with measures taken in Azerbaijan. Mutual exchange of opinions will be held. It is possible that relevant changes will be made to the protocols for the future activity,” Bayramli said.

Bayramli stated that currently one of the most important issues is the launch of scientific research in this field in the country. Thus, serological tests will be carried out and results analyzed.

“In addition, one of the most important scientific directions is the issue of vaccination. In many countries, including China, research is underway to develop a vaccine against COVID-19. Azerbaijan also plans to join and participate in the research process,” he added.

Earlier, on July 8, a group of COVID-19 specialists from Turkey and Russia visited Azerbaijan as part of measures to curb the spread of the pandemic in the country. On July 13, 115 specialists from Cuba arrived to Azerbaijan to counter the spread of coronavirus disease. In addition, on July 30, the International Bank of Azerbaijan and the organization for the State Compulsory Medical Insurance Agency Specialists have arranged visit of medical experts from Turkey to help the country’s fight against COVID-19.

Azerbaijan registered its first COVID-19 case on February 28 and introduced the special quarantine regime on March 24.

---

