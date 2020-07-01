By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 558 new COVID-19 cases, 346 patients have recovered and seven patients have died, Trend reports on July 1 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 18,112 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 10,061 patients have recovered, 220 people have died. Currently, 7,831 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,682 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 488,852 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

