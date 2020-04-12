By Trend

Azerbaijan has confirmed 67 more COVID-19 cases, while 41 patients have recovered and one died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The citizen born in 1935 tested positive for coronavirus and resuscitation measures to stabilize the patient's health did not give results.

To date, 1,058 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Azerbaijan, of which 200 people have recovered, 11 have died, while 847 are continuing treatment in hospitals of special treatment.

The condition of 27 of them is assessed as serious, the health of 35 people is of moderate severity, the condition of the rest is stable.

