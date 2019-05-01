By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The Azerbaijani government takes great care of patients with hemophilia with not only providing them with free medicines, but also helping them maintain a healthy lifestyle and improving the quality of their life.

An event dedicated to the World Hemophilia Day has been held in Baku, where the "Changing Haemophilia" project was launched on the initiative and organization of the Novo Nordisk pharmaceutical company.

Members of parliament, representatives of the Health Ministry and other government agencies, employees of the Hemophilia Center and health workers, representatives of the Republican Association of Patients with Hemophilia and hemophilia patients themselves attended the event.

Arash Nosrati Heravi, Head of the Novo Nordisk representative office in Azerbaijan, spoke about projects implemented by the company to combat hemophilia. He noted that as a result of clinical and innovative research conducted by Novo Nordisk, new-generation medicines for the treatment of hemophilia were developed. As a result of collaboration with the Health Ministry, these medical drugs became accessible for usage of patients.

"Provision of medicines is not the only necessity for these patients. We hope that the project "Changing Hemophilia" will be a platform for cooperation of all relevant local and international structures," said Heravi.

Establishment of a new hemophilia center in Nakhchivan and the creation of a new physiotherapy center in Baku, Shirvan and Nakhchivan are all projects implemented with the support of the Novo Nordisk Hemophilia Foundation, created with the aim of helping patients with hemophilia and improve services for physiotherapy.

Anar Israfilov, Chief Adviser of Department of Medical Assistance Organization at the Health Ministry, said that the ministry considers as a priority not only the treatment of patients with hemophilia, but also improving the diagnosis, monitoring the joint health and ensuring the accessibility of new kinds of treatment in the future.

Elmira Gadimova, Director of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center of Hemophilia, thanked the Health Ministry for the supply of modern medicines to the country and spoke about the results of treatment of patients.

At the end of the event, after the panel discussion with the participation of health authorities, MPs and hemophilia specialists, certain plans were developed for better control over hemophilia, and all parties agreed to provide a report on the results at the event of the next year.

Danish company Novo Nordisk, which has more than 95 years of history, is the world leader in the development and manufacture of medicines for the treatment of diabetes and hemophilia. The company's headquarters is located in Denmark. More than 43,000 employees work in 80 branches of the organization worldwide. It has been operating in Azerbaijan for more than 19 years.

World Hemophilia Day is an international observance held annually on April 17 by the World Federation of Hemophilia.

Men usually suffer from this disease, while women act as carriers of hemophilia and can give birth to sick sons or daughters-carriers.

