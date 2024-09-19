Eternal Brotherhood – III multinational exercise wraps up [PHOTOS]

19 September 2024 23:16 (UTC+04:00)

The military training, Eternal Brotherhood – III held in Kazakhstan with the participation of special forces from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Pakistan, Qatar, and Uzbekistan has ended, Azernews reports, citing the press services of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The closing ceremony of the exercise, which was attended by more than four hundred personnel, was held at the Orda training range in the Turkistan region, Kazakhstan.

The professionalism of the exercise participants was highly appreciated at the ceremony.

It was noted that according to the plan, the special forces skillfully fulfilled the tasks of neutralizing imaginary illegal armed formations that violated the border, seizing advantageous high grounds, incapacitating unmanned aerial vehicles using electronic warfare means, as well as conducting aerial reconnaissance to protect against drone attacks and other tasks.

In the end, awards were presented to the distinguished servicemen.

---

