Armenia not represented at BSEC event in Baku

22 April 2024 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Armenia is not represented at the 1st meeting of educational institutions on tourism of the member countries of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) taking place in Baku, Azernews reports.

Armenia is one of 11 members of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB).

The event, which will last two days, will be attended by representatives of the BSTDB - Albania, Bulgaria, Georgia, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Türkiye, Greece and Ukraine.

The BSTDB is an international organization uniting 11 BSEC states. Türkiye, Russia and Greece each have 16.5% of the bank's shares, Romania has 14%, Ukraine and Bulgaria have 13.5% each, Azerbaijan has 5%, Albania has 2%, Armenia has 1%, Georgia and Moldova have 0.5% each. The bank is aimed at developing economic cooperation and trade between the countries of the Black Sea region.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz