Fireworks in honor of 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev take place in Shusha [PHOTOS]

10 May 2023 23:37 (UTC+04:00)

On the second day of the International Music Festival "Kharibulbul" in Shusha, fireworks were organized in connection with the 100th anniversary of the birth of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

According to Azernews, fireworks could be observed from all over the city.

The fireworks painted the sky of the city of Shusha in bright colors and was greeted with great interest by the participants of the International Music Festival "Kharybulbul".

---

