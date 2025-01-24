AZERNEWS releases another print issue
A fresh print edition of AZERNEWS, the online newspaper, was launched on January 24.
The new edition includes several intriguing articles, such as
"President Aliyev highlights
Azerbaijan's role in global energy security at WEF"; "Garabagh's road infrastructure becomes catalyst for regional investment"; "TAP consortium's roadmap determines steps for hydrogen transport"; "Azerbaijan retains role of regional actor for energy diversification" etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.
