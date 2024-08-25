Durov's arrest is blow to human rights and freedom of speech [OPINION]

25 August 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

If respect for democratic values ​​is defined by the West as a criterion, then should the leadership of X and Meta be arrested?

Why is France, a member of the European Union, which teaches human rights to the world, silent on such repressive steps? Why does the EU not make a statement?

What about the US State Department? If such a situation had happened in Azerbaijan, there would not have been a single Western official circle or institution that had not made a statement.

Yes, a number of points in Telegram are disturbing. But the demand for respect for human rights and freedoms and compliance with business principles should not be regulated by such repressive methods. At the very least, the West must show commitment to its self-proclaimed principles. Without this, the USA and the EU will be wrong to comment on this or that event in the context of democracy and human rights in any country.

As reported yesterday, Founder and creator of "Telegram", a popular messaging application, Pavel Durov, was detained at the French "Le Bourget" airport.

The 39-year-old businessman was accompanied by his bodyguard and a woman.

Durov may be charged with several crimes, including terrorism, drug smuggling, fraud, money laundering, and handling stolen goods. He faces up to 20 years in prison, according to French media.

It should be noted that in February 2021, Durov received the citizenship of the United Arab Emirates, and in August, the citizenship of France.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz