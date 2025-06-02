Azerbaijan celebrates International Children's Day [PHOTOS]

2 June 2025 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

International Children's Day has been celebrated in Azerbaijan with multiple events, Azernews reports.

A solemn event was held in the Seaside National Park, organised by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry in connection with the children's holiday.

The festival, which was held under the slogan "Culture is known by you!", featured performances by well-known musicians, as well as the winners of the first Children's Art Festival organised in 2023, which provided unforgettable moments for all participants, especially the organizers of this remarkable day.

The concert program included Faig Aghayev, Gulyaz Mammadova, Ramil Gasimov, Manana, Ilhama Gasimov, Shahriyar Imanov, Azad Shabanov, Samira Efendi, and Ashig Samira, who delighted the children with their performances.

The Culture Ministry of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Baku City Main Department of Culture, and the Absheron-Khizi, Daglyg Shirvan, Guba-Khachmaz, Shaki-Zagatala, Ganja-Dashkan, Gazakh-Tovuz, East Zangazur, Central Aran, Shirvan-Salyan, Mil-Mugan, Lankaran-Astara, and Garabagh districts also contributed to the festival with special stands.

Special interactive zones, intelligence and entertainment corners, creative workshops, and handicraft presentation stands set up on the festival grounds were met with great interest by visitors.

Music, dance, scenes, and fine art examples that continued throughout the day turned the colours of the children's world into a real art painting.

Azerbaijan celebrates International Day for Protection of Children on June 1.

The holiday was proclaimed by the Women's International Democratic Federation during its 1949 congress in Moscow. The first celebration took place on June 1, 1950.

Protection of children's rights is guaranteed by the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and a number of other laws. Children's rights embrace legal, social and other issues concerning children.

The State Committee for Family, Women and Children is responsible for protecting children, developing their welfare, providing their rights and freedoms, as well as coordinating state policy in this sphere.

The Committee conducts regular monitoring in state-controlled institutions, investigates applications made by citizens and holds acknowledging campaigns.

Azerbaijan adopted the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Administration of Juvenile Justice (1993), the Convention on Consent to Marriage, Minimum Age for Marriage and Registration of Marriages (1996), the European Social Charter (2004), and the Convention on Elimination of Discrimination in Education Sphere (2006).

In Azerbaijan, International Children's Day is traditionally marked with various activities aimed at raising awareness of children's rights. A series of events is organised in Baku and other cities as part of the celebration.