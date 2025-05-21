Carpet Museum to presents new project 'Knots of Time'

21 May 2025 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will hold the presentation of the project "A Knots of Time" on May 26, Azernews reports.

The event dedicated to International Children's Day will open the exhibition featuring the artworks by People's Artist, prominent graphic master, Professor Arif Huseynov created within the framework of the new project.

The exhibition will feature more than 20 mixed technique paintings on canvas created in 2024-2025. These works consistently complement each other in terms of theme, reflect the development stages of carpet art and express the artist's love for carpet art and national traditions.

On top of that, the artworks will be transformed into moving images using AI, which will then be compiled into a video created in accordance with the storyline.

Along with that, the museum's Children’s Department will hold master classes designed to make all stages of carpet making memorable for children and to spark their interest in our national heritage. During this first-of-its-kind How to Make a Carpet - Master Class, children will witness and take part in processes such as sheep shearing, wool combing, spinning, and carpet weaving.

The exhibition and the master-classes are on until June 26.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards. The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.