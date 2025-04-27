Azerbaijani students excel again as Top Recipients of Swedish Institute Scholarships

27 April 2025 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

The Swedish Institute has released the results of its scholarship program selection for the academic year 2025/2026, Azernews reports citing Azertag.

This year, a total of 402 students from different countries have been granted the opportunity to pursue master's degrees at prestigious universities in Sweden.

For the third consecutive year, Azerbaijan has led the pack in terms of scholarship recipients, with 22 Azerbaijani students awarded the prominent SI Scholarship for Global Professionals. These students will study a range of subjects, including business, trade law, media technology, ecology, and management, at Sweden's leading educational institutions.

Overall, 351 scholarships were distributed under the SI Scholarship for Global Professionals program. Applicants underwent a competitive selection process evaluating their academic success, leadership experience, and commitment to promoting sustainable development in their home countries. The selected recipients will enroll in 208 distinct programs across 28 Swedish universities.

In addition, the Swedish Institute has introduced a new initiative called the SI Scholarship for Pioneering Women in STEM, aimed at supporting women pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

A total of 51 women from ten countries in Africa and Asia have received scholarships through this program.

Madeleine Sjöstedt, the Director General of the Swedish Institute, underscored the significance of international collaboration and expressed optimism that studying in Sweden would provide students with valuable knowledge while strengthening relationships between countries.