Children's Art Festival qualifying round is underway [PHOTOS]
The first stage of the 2025 Children's Art Festival's qualifying round is underway, Azernews reports.
The festival is organized jointly by the Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Science and Education and the Heydar Aliyev Center.
Gazakh-Tovuz Regional Department of Culture held an event dedicated to the beginning of the first stage of the selection round of the festival.
In the cities and districts covered by the Gazakh-Tovuz Regional Department of Culture, more than 1,500 participants aged 6 to 17 have registered in 24 nominations of the festival.
Since April 21, they have been demonstrating their talents at the first stage of the selection round.
For the exciting leisure of the festival participants and children and youth living in the region, colorful corners and interactive programs were organized in front of the Folklore House of Abulbayli village of Tovuz district.
In conclusion, the works presented within the selection round were examined.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!