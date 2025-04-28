Children's Art Festival qualifying round is underway [PHOTOS]

28 April 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The first stage of the 2025 Children's Art Festival's qualifying round is underway, Azernews reports.

The festival is organized jointly by the Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Science and Education and the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Gazakh-Tovuz Regional Department of Culture held an event dedicated to the beginning of the first stage of the selection round of the festival.

In the cities and districts covered by the Gazakh-Tovuz Regional Department of Culture, more than 1,500 participants aged 6 to 17 have registered in 24 nominations of the festival.

Since April 21, they have been demonstrating their talents at the first stage of the selection round.

For the exciting leisure of the festival participants and children and youth living in the region, colorful corners and interactive programs were organized in front of the Folklore House of Abulbayli village of Tovuz district.

In conclusion, the works presented within the selection round were examined.