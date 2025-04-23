Azerbaijani music sounds at Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater [PHOTOS]

23 April 2025 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

A concert program "My Azerbaijan" has been held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan as part of the Azerbaijan Culture Days, Azernews reports.

Bishkek art lovers witnessed a gala musical evening, which was held at the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abdylas Maldybaev.

The Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble (artistic director-People's Artist Rufat Khalilzade) performed a concert program "My Azerbaijan", which included "Dance with Gaval", "Gazakhi", "Dance with Scarves", "Nagaristas", "Shal-Shal", "Gaitaghi", "Toy", "Gilindzhdar", "Ag Chicheim", "Chaychy".

The ensemble greeted the audience with a magnificent dance number called "My Azerbaijan".

The evening was concluded with the dance "Vatan". Performed with great skill, this number captivated spectators of all ages.

The shouts of "bravo" heard from all sides of the hall confirmed that Azerbaijani art had captivated the hearts of Bishkek residents, just as it had previously captivated the hearts of spectators at grand concert venues in dozens of countries.

The spectators left the theater building with unforgettable impressions and a great feeling of sympathy for our culture.

Note that the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble was created in 1970. Over the past 55 years, the group has worthily promoted the national dance art with its brilliant performances in the USA, Japan, Italy, France, Austria, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Israel, Tunisia, Algeria, Turkiye, India, Nepal, Switzerland, China, Iraq, Vietnam, Morocco, Mexico, Brazil, Cuba, South Korea, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, as well as in the former USSR.