Azerbaijan issues national statement at UNESCO Executive Board's session [PHOTOS]

The 221st session of UNESCO's Executive Board has commenced in Paris, France, Azernews reports.

The Board, which consists of 58 member countries, such as Italy, convenes biannually and serves as the primary policy-making body of the organization.

Azerbaijan's declaration was made during the 221st session of the UNESCO Executive Board, which took place at the organization's headquarters in Paris.

During the session's plenary discussions, Permanent Delegate of Azerbaijan to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev conveyed national statement of the country to the attendees.

In this statement, Azerbaijan highlighted its commitment to UNESCO's global priorities concerning Africa and gender equality, as well as the effective execution of the organization's key programs.

The statement reaffirmed Azerbaijan's readiness to collaborate with UNESCO and member states in an open, transparent, and inclusive manner to achieve these objectives.

While discussing the support Azerbaijan provides to the global mission of UNESCO as a donor country, the Ambassador pointed out Azerbaijan's contributions to continental development, particularly in areas like the preservation of Africa's rich cultural and natural heritage and capacity development.

Additionally, it was noted that Azerbaijan, known for its long-standing traditions of multiculturalism, diversity, and dialogue among cultures and religions, promotes a culture of peace globally through initiatives such as the Baku Process and Peace4Culture.

The statement also addressed the efforts made at both the national and international levels in the education sector, which is a strategic priority for Azerbaijan. Topics of discussion included the country's involvement in various structures like STEAM, TVET, the UNITWIN/UNESCO Chairs Program, and ASPnet.

The significance of safeguarding cultural heritage was emphasized, with references made to the international conference titled "Preservation of Ancient Human Settlements: Threats and Contemporary Approaches, " held in Azerbaijan in March, with UNESCO's participation.

Participants were informed about Azerbaijan's active role in combating climate change, with highlights on how the country successfully hosted and chaired COP29.

Moreover, the meeting brought attention to the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity and the new circumstances in the South Caucasus following the liberation of territories from 30 years of Armenian military occupation.

It was noted that extensive destruction occurred during the occupation and around 750,000 Azerbaijani civilians were displaced from Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, along with more than 300,000 from Western Zangazur, Yerevan, Goycha, Vedi, and other historical areas, who were forced to abandon their homes and became refugees and internally displaced persons.

The statement included that the Azerbaijani government, numerous NGOs, and the community of Western Azerbaijan called on UNESCO to dispatch a fact-finding mission to evaluate the situation, expressing deep concern over the destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia, which is a legitimate demand of the Azerbaijani people.

Updates were provided regarding the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the liberated territories, as well as the ongoing efforts to facilitate the return of internally displaced persons.

Attention was drawn to the substantial dangers and challenges posed by landmines and unexploded ordnance, with over 400 individuals, including civilians, having become victims of landmines since 2020.

As a UNESCO member, Azerbaijan has been actively engaged in promoting cultural diversity and heritage preservation.

The country has been constantly participating in UNESCO programs since 1992.

Through its efforts, Azerbaijan plays a significant role in UNESCO's mission to build peace, foster sustainable development, and foster intercultural dialogue through education, the sciences, culture, communication, and information.

In 2003, the parties signed a framework agreement on cooperation in the areas of culture, science, education, and communication, which allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the donors of UNESCO.