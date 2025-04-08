Exhibition "Second Life" to open at Carpet Museum

8 April 2025 13:07 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

On April 17, the exhibition "Second Life", featuring paintings on carpet, will open at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Azernews reports.

The author of the project, organized by Arts Council Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and supported by the European Crafts Alliance and ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee, is Sona Guliyeva.

The exhibition will showcase paintings of various genres on old, damaged or unusable carpets of different regions of Azerbaijan created by 25 professional artists. In these works, traditional carpets woven from the 1980s to 2000s have been enriched due to the synthesis with new artistic styles based on the artists' unique approach. The Garabagh motifs, attributes and pomegranate elements, which are considered a symbol of our country, are presented in a contemporary interpretation.

The project aims to preserve Azerbaijani carpet art, express it in a new way within the context of contemporary art, foster ecological thinking and promote recycling through art. The key objective is to involve local artists as well as the international artistic community in this creative process and promote carpet weaving art globally, which is an integral part of the cultural heritage and household of the Azerbaijani people.

The project is realized within the framework of UN Sustainable Development Goals in accordance with Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12) and Climate Action (SDG 13) principles.

The exhibition "Second Life" will run until April 27, 2025.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards. The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.