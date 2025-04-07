Ilham Nazarov, Svetlana Ahmadova to give master classes on piano and vocal

7 April 2025 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

On April 8-9, the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) will hold a master classes in piano and vocals for groups of children's music and art schools operating under the Department of Culture of the Ganja-Dashkasan region, Azernews reports.

The master classes at the Children's Music School No. 5 named after Zarif Gaibov in Ganja, will be conducted by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, opera singer, PhD in Art History Ilham Nazarov and senior lecturer of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, pianist Svetlana Ahmadova.

The main goal of the master classes is to regulate the educational process in music and art schools in accordance with modern norms and requirements, provide the necessary methodological assistance on the ground, improve both theoretical and practical knowledge for the professional development of teachers, as well as students.

