DokuBaku Int'l Film Festival 2025 calls for entries

2 April 2025 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

What does DIVINITY mean to you? Is it the breathtaking beauty of nature, the indomitable strength of the human spirit, the depth of belief systems, or the creative spark that drives artistic expression? Is it found in the quiet moments of daily life or in the sweeping narratives that define civilizations?

Humanity stands at the threshold of a new paradigm: the Hypermatrix. In this evolving reality, every word, action, sight, and thought intertwine within the boundless web of energetic existence. Often described as oneness, wholeness, or the essence of the DIVINE, this interconnectedness challenges us to adapt to a multifaceted and ever-shifting universe. Beneath the illuminating codes of the Central Sun, we face the profound task of awakening to a higher reality: a 5D world and beyond.

In the Hypermatrix, the boundaries of self and other blur, dissolving into the radiant river of consciousness. There is no deception, for thoughts shine like constellations, each illuminating the paths of all. A realm of pure synchronicity, where the soul’s intent manifests in the tapestry of existence, revealing that all things—seen and unseen—are woven from the same eternal thread. Matter hums with the resonance of spirit, and the grand illusion of duality vanishes. Here, everything is a current of energy; everything breathes with sentience. We are but sacred codes inscribed in the Book of Eternity, each holding a mission that must be remembered, each bound by the rhythm of love—the heartbeat of the cosmos.

As we embark on a new branch of the Tree of Life, it is time to embrace a Golden Age of humanity. This age calls for a collective awakening, where we recognize the sacredness of all life. It is a time to leave behind outdated paradigms and embrace a future guided by harmony, equality, and the interconnectedness of all beings.

The Mayan calendar, the lunar cycle, and the cosmic zodiac—including the newly recognized sign of Ophiuchus—invite us to realign with natural rhythms. By transcending illusions and embracing the purity of thought and action, we hold the power to shape the future of our planet. Each of us bears responsibility for the collective well-being of humanity and the Earth. The time to act is now. The universe is an ocean of happiness, and we are spiritual beings experiencing life as humans—a profound truth that unites us all.

Congratulations, we have become citizens of the Universal Federation.

DokuBaku International Film Festival invites documentary filmmakers from around the world to submit works that explore these profound questions and themes. From the spiritual to the earthly, from ancient rituals to futuristic visions, we seek stories that challenge and expand our understanding of divinity. Whether through environmental stewardship, personal transformation, or unconventional perspectives, your films have the power to illuminate how the divine influences, disrupts, and reshapes our world.

Join the festival in creating a cinematic dialogue that inspires, provokes, and elevates the conversation about divinity in all its forms. Let your vision contribute to the collective exploration of what it means to be part of this evolving cosmos.

DokuBaku International Film Festival 2025 will take place on October 13-19, 2025.

Together, let us awaken to the divine within and around us. Let us shape a future grounded in unity, harmony, and the boundless potential of the human spirit.

The festival categories are the followings:

Best DokuTam – Feature Length Documentary Best DokuOne – Azerbaijani Feature Length Documentary Best DokuShort – Local and International Short Documentary Best DokuKids – Documentaries for kids and about kids Best DokuMuse – Documentaries about Music, Dance, Rhythm Best DokuEcho – Non-Propaganda Documentaries about Nature, the Ecosystem of our Mother Earth Best DokuBox – Debut Films (First or Second Films, Experimental, Non-Traditional Documentaries).

Last Call: 30 May,2025

Share your story with DokuBaku IDFF 2025:

https://filmfreeway.com/DBIDFF