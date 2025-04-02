National artists showcase their art works in Paris [PHOTOS]

2 April 2025 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition "Spring Inspiration of Azerbaijan" has presented in Paris, Azernews reports.

The art event was jointly organized by Togrul Narimanbayov Association and the France-Azerbaijan Dialogue Association (ADFA) with the support of the Association Nations Emergentes.

The exhibition displayed art works of Azerbaijani artists living in France. The art lovers enjoyed paintings by the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Asmar Narimanbayova and photographer Maya Baghirova. Their art pieces were made in remote villages of Azerbaijan and are dedicated to women.

The colorful vernissage with works of art and photographs dedicated to the Novruz holiday aroused the keen interest of the Parisian public.

Asmar Narimanbayova's art never ceases to amaze with a riot of colours. Her art works have been successfully demonstrated in many prestigious galleries and museums across Azerbaijan, the USA, France, Germany, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Finland, and China.

Founded by Asmar Narimanbayova, the Togrul Narimanbayov Association aims to strengthen cultural ties between Azerbaijan and France.

Togrul Narimanbayov's Association is actively involved in the promotion of young talents from around the world.

The association successfully cooperates with leading world organisations.

Maya Baghirova moved to Paris in 2016. She trained at one of the leading photography schools in Europe - Spéos International photography school. In 2015, she took part in an exhibition at "Carrousel du Louvre" in Paris.

In addition, the photographer won the prize of famous "Paris Match" magazine in 2018.