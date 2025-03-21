City, university of London hosts colorful Novruz celebration [PHOTOS]

21 March 2025 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

Novruz Bayram was celebrated in London with great festivity. The Novruz Bayram celebrations in London were organized by the Azerbaijani Society of City, University of London, with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the UK and the Azerbaijani student societies at Queen Mary, Imperial College London, and UCL.

The event was designed to promote Azerbaijani culture and the ancient traditions of Novruz. During the celebration, national music was played, traditional dances were performed, and a variety of special sweets were offered to guests. The atmosphere was further enriched by symbols of Novruz, including samani (sprouts), decorated eggs, and candles, creating a festive environment for the participants.

The historical and cultural significance of Novruz for the Azerbaijani people was highlighted at the event, and it was noted that such celebrations in London are important for raising awareness of Azerbaijani heritage. The international students at the university also showed great interest in the event.