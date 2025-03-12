Distinguished theatre workers awarded in Baku [PHOTOS]

12 March 2025 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater has filled with excitement as it celebrated National Theater Day, Azernews reports.

This special occasion honours the rich cultural traditions and artistic achievements of theatre in Azerbaijan and beyond.

This year's event was even more significant as it marked the closing ceremony of the "Baku Premiere of Regional Theaters" project. This initiative, created in partnership with the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting (AzTV), and the Azerbaijan Union of Theater Workers, showcased the talent of regional theatres across the country.

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli addressed the audience, noting the important role theatre plays in promoting Azerbaijani art. He emphasized the state's commitment to supporting the development of theatrical arts and recognizing the hard work of cultural figures who contribute to the artistic scene.

The event also welcomed distinguished guests, including the celebrated Georgian director Robert Sturua, who serves as the artistic director of the Shota Rustaveli National Theater of Georgia, and theatre director Giorgi Tevzadze.

Their presence highlighted the strong friendship and cultural ties between the people of Georgia and Azerbaijan, a relationship built on mutual respect and collaboration.

The celebration included a stunning performance by the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble, fascinating the audience with their skilful choreography.

As the evening went on, the outcomes of the "Baku Premiere of Regional Theaters" initiative were discussed, shining a light on the creativity and performances of these regional theatres.

The night concluded with the presentation of theatre awards to honour outstanding contributions and celebrate the dedication of those involved in the arts.