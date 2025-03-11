Mugham Center holds creative evening dedicated to Tamilla Akhundova [PHOTOS]

11 March 2025 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

A creative evening of Tamilla Akhundova, a member of the Writers Unions of Azerbaijan, Russia and Moscow, a top-category doctor, poetess and publicist, has been held at the International Mugham Center in Baku, Azernews reports.

Tamilla Akhundova's benefice combined poetry, painting, music, and theatrical performance on stage. Patriotism, imagery of nature, genre scenes, and a diverse range of themes of love and lyricism were richly expressed in Tamilla Akhundova's poetry and resonated from the stage, performed by the author herself and the guests of the event. During the creative evening, a series of musical compositions set to the poetess's verses were presented, with some of the music composed by Tamilla herself.

Additionally, works by the People's Artist of Azerbaijan Farhad Khalilov were showcased during the evening.

The event was attended by Flora Naji, a professor at Baku Slavic University and a distinguished journalist of the republic; Alena Inyakina, a Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies and senior lecturer at the Uzeyir Hajibayli Baku Musical Academy; and Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Bella Safina, Shole Safaraliyeva, composer and performer Sevinj Ibrahimova, actress of the YUĞ theater Gunash Tegin, actress of the Baku Municipal Theater Zulfiya Mammadova, director and actress of the State Academic Russian Dramatic Theater Farida Nesterenko, soloist of the State Academic Musical Theater and laureate of international competitions Yulia Heydarova, composer and pianist Murad Muradov, reciter Umar Gasimov, and musicians Shukufa Rasulova, Gulnar Irshady, Ayten Aliyeva, Intizam Gasimov, Khayal Sharifov, Togrul Gasimov, along with the OCAG group consisting of talented artists, poets, and musicians Bahram Khalilov, Elshan Karaja, Shabnam Karaja, Tarana Vagifgizi, Vadud Muazzin, Galib Mirzaliyev, Nurana Nur, Ayten Rustamli, and Ilgar Tahiri. The festive evening was directed by Farida Nesterenko.

The artistic process was consulted by People's Artist Shafiga Mammadova. The event was hosted by the Honored Artist Nargiz Jalilova.

