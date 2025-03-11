Gamesummit at Sea Breeze: Largest Int'l Festival of Games and Entertainment coming in June

11 March 2025 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

On June 6-8, Gamesummit, the largest international festival for the gaming industry, developers, and players, will be held at Sea Breeze in Baku, Azernews reports.

This year, special attention will be given to game development: leading industry experts, including representatives from international companies, will hold a conference on the latest technologies, trends, and opportunities for developers. One of the key partners of the event is Xsolla, an international company that supports game studios worldwide. The festival will be a unique opportunity for developers and enthusiasts to learn more about game creation, meet professionals, and showcase their projects.

Guests can also look forward to large-scale esports tournaments, where top players will compete for prizes while audiences can watch the intense matches. In addition, the festival will cover a wide range of gaming genres, featuring hundreds of video games from both global and local studios, as well as tournaments for board games and retro gaming, creating a space for fans of all forms of interactive entertainment. During breaks between matches and demonstrations, participants will be able to test out new projects, chat with developers, and discuss gaming trends.

Gamesummit has already established itself as the main gaming event in Azerbaijan, attracting tens of thousands of participants and notable guests. Last year, 27,000 people attended the festival, with invited stars including DJ John Newman and renowned gaming expert Rami Ismail. Thanks to its high level of organization and rich program, Gamesummit has become a key platform for the development of the gaming industry in the region and beyond, bringing together gaming professionals and enthusiasts every year.

The festival is supported by the Azerbaijani Ministries, major IT companies, and professional gaming communities. This year, the program will expand with new formats and will conclude with vibrant shows, including a cosplay parade and K-pop performances, creating an open-air summer festival atmosphere. Gamesummit continues to grow, attracting international participants and opening up new opportunities for players, developers, and the entire gaming industry.

Tickets can be purchased on iTicket.Az.

