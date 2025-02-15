British magazine highlights Azerbaijani kelagayi as a symbol of national identity

15 February 2025 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

The British magazine Hali, one of the world’s leading specialized publications, has published an article titled “Heads Held High”, exploring the cultural significance of the Azerbaijani kelagayi—a silk headscarf deeply rooted in the nation’s identity. The study, authored by Paul Michael Taylor, an anthropologist at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, examines the kelagayi’s evolution over time.

According to Azernews, the article emphasizes that the kelagayi has long been a central element of traditional Azerbaijani clothing and a symbol of national heritage. Recognizing its cultural importance, UNESCO included the kelagayi in its Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2014.

Despite its historical significance, English-language sources on the kelagayi remain scarce. Taylor’s detailed study in Hali, therefore, represents a major contribution to the promotion of Azerbaijani cultural heritage on a global scale. He highlights how decorative patterns, color choices, and even folding techniques of the kelagayi carry deep symbolic meanings.

International recognition and artistic inspiration

The article also underscores Azerbaijan’s efforts to revitalize traditional arts following independence, with special attention to kelagayi production. Taylor references the work of Azerbaijani artist Farhad Farzali, who, inspired by a visit to the Basgal workshops, created a series of paintings dedicated to the kelagayi. These works were exhibited at the Islamic Art Festival in Sharjah, UAE, in 2014.

Amina Malikova, director of the National Carpet Museum of Azerbaijan, expressed pride in seeing Azerbaijan’s rich artistic traditions featured in Hali. She highlighted Taylor’s deep engagement with Azerbaijani culture, noting that he had visited Azerbaijan multiple times and sought firsthand knowledge of kelagayi craftsmanship.

“Hali” magazine, published in London since 1978, is renowned for its specialist research on textile arts, particularly carpet weaving. Taylor’s article reinforces Azerbaijan’s position as a key historical center along the Silk Road and further solidifies the kelagayi as an enduring symbol of Azerbaijani identity.