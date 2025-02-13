People's Artist Rufat Khalilzade offers insights on dance art [PHOTOS]

13 February 2025 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

An artistic evening with the head of the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble, People's Artist, and choreographer Rufat Khalilzade has taken place at Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic, Azernews reports.

The event was organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) with the support of the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic and the Gara Garayev Central School of Arts within the project "Friend of the Master".

Addressing the event, Acting Director of the Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) Vugar Humbatov, Director of the Children's Philharmonic Dilara Aliyeva and Director of the Gara Garayev Central School of Arts Konul Huseynova emphasized the importance of the project in terms of introducing children and youth to art.

Rufat Khalilzade spoke about the history and development of choreography, national dance performing art, the preservation of national traditions and values ​​in modern realities, teaching methods, and features of national dance costumes and accessories, increasing the interest of young people in national dances.

The meeting continued with dance compositions performed by young talents of the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic and the Gara Garayev Central School of Arts, as well as soloists of the Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble.

The event was held in the format of a master class, the choreographer answered numerous questions from the participants.

The project is being implemented in order to popularize culture, stimulate the creative potential of children and youth, and organize a fruitful exchange of experience between outstanding cultural figures and young talents.

