State Symphony Orchestra gives spectacular concert in Baku [PHOTOS]

11 February 2025 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra has given a spectacular concert at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

First, musicologist, Honored Artist, Professor Zumrud Dadashzade introduced the audience to the concert program.

Accompanied by the State Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Elshad Bagirov, the concert soloists Honored Artist Farida Mammadova (soprano) and Mahir Tagizade (baritone) fascinated the audience with their performances.

The concert program featured works by outstanding Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev - a suite from the ballet "The Path of Thunder", "Albanian Rhapsody", Roxana's arioso and the duet "Cyrano and Roxana" from the musical "The Furious Gascon". The event aroused great public interest.

Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra was established in 1964 on the initiative of outstanding Azerbaijani composers Fikrat Amirov and Gara Garayev.

The orchestra has performed with many foreign conductors, such as Salim Akcil (Turkiye), Hakan Şensoy (Turkiye), Simon Camartin (Sweden), Fabien Theerikson (France), Vladimir Runchak (Ukraine), Riccardo Averbakh (USA), Vladislav Bulakhov (Russia), Roland Freisitzer (Austria), Alexander Ivashkin (England).

In 2007, the orchestra was awarded the Khumay National Prize for promoting Azerbaijani classical music around the world.

Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov