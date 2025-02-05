Famed musician gives master class in Baku Music Academy [PHOTOS]

5 February 2025 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Outstanding musician, conductor and violinist Dmitry Sitkovetsky has given a master class at Baku Music Academy (BMA), Azernews reports.

Dmitry Sitkovetsky, known in the music world for his virtuoso performance and deep interpretations, met with young musicians and shared valuable advice with the aim of developing their performing skills.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan, BMA Vice-Rector for International Relations, Social Affairs and Public Relations, Professor Yegana Akhundova introduced the guest and emphasized his important role in the art of music.

At the beginning of the lesson, students of the Bulbul Secondary Specialized Music School and BMA students performed works by world composers.

Dmitry Sitkovetsky listened carefully to each performer's performance and gave valuable advice on technical subtleties, musical expressiveness and interpretation issues.

With a rich history spanning 100 years, Baku Music Academy offers a high-quality education for many young talents.

Since 1991, eminent pianist and composer Farhad Badalbeyli has been the rector of the Baku Music Academy.

The Academy also holds a number of concerts with the participation of world-famous musicians.

The Academy's anniversary was solemnly marked within the 12th Gabala Music Festival which brought together the country's most talented cultural figures.

The festival featured marvellous concerts that brought together students and professors of Baku Music Academy.