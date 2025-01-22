Documentary "Nizami: Eternal Inspiration" on big screen for first time [PHOTOS]

22 January 2025 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The documentary film "Nizami: Eternal Inspiration" dedicated to the Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi, will be broadcast for the first time on television, Azernews reports.

The film, commissioned by the Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency, will be presented on January 25 at 23:00 on AnewZ Television.

The main goal of the project is to immortalize Nizami Ganjavi's creativity and to contribute to its promotion on an international level, targeting a global audience.

Filmed in English, the documentary includes insights from prominent historians, literature, and cultural figures about the rich creativity of the great poet.

The screenplay is written by Kristina Lin Morelli, directed and produced by Atakan Kerküklü, with cinematography by Miya Lusia Keyhli Padcet and Ceremi Stefan Fut, and the editing done by Bahaddin Dastan.

Nizami Ganjavi is considered one of the most prominent figures of medieval Azerbaijani philosophical poetry.

The poet wrote lyrical poems, including gasidas, ghazals and rubais. He dedicated his whole life to lyrical poems, and different philosophical problems.

The works of Azerbaijani poet and thinker have been translated into many languages.

Rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved in world-famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history.

The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.