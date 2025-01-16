Little stars shine bright at Azerbaijan Kids Fashion Show 2025 [PHOTOS]

16 January 2025 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Kids Fashion Show 2025 has taken place in Baku, bringing together young models, Azernews reports.

Organized by Star Kids Group, the event gathered children aged 4 to 14. Azerbaijan Kids Fashion Show 2025 was not just a fashion contest, but a true adventure centered around the ambitions, dreams, and first steps of children into the world of big art.

Eighty-two young models—36 girls and 46 boys—showcased their talents on a runway that became the center of the universe for a moment. The audience couldn't help but be delighted watching the little stars mastering the art of walking the runway, just as their adult counterparts had done, many of whom have graced the pages of fashion magazines.

"Our goal is not only to nurture the creative potential of children and young people with special abilities but also to present them first in our country and then abroad," noted the director of Star Kids Group, Aygun Aliyeva.

The jury included Chairperson of the Public Organization "Women Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan," Zenfira Ageyeva; Honored Artist Almaz Alasgarova; fashion designers Shalala Magsudova and Leyla Ahmadova; entrepreneur Narmin Abbasova; Deputy Chair of the Board of the International Organization of Humanistic Pedagogy, Afgana Aliyeva; actor and TV presenter Shahriyar Abilov; and the winner of Azerbaijan Kids Fashion Show 2023 and Azerbaijan Kids Best Model 2023, Jahan Gurban.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.