Azerbaijan Wind program to continue on TRT in 2025

5 January 2025 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Since January 7th of last year, the "Azerbaijan Wind" program, broadcast on Turkiye's "TRT Türkü" radio, will continue in 2025 based on listener requests. This year, the program will feature Azerbaijani cultural heritage, including mugham (traditional Azerbaijani music), folk songs, as well as works by Azerbaijani composers and writers, Azernews reports, citing Saidə Ömər, the author of the project.

Saidə Ömər emphasized that the main goal of the program is to introduce Turkish audiences to Azerbaijani culture, history, and prominent figures, and to promote Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage to a wider public.

"The program features information about our ancient musical instruments and mugham, which are included in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, as well as our writers. Performances by Azerbaijan's famous khanandas (traditional singers) and musicians are also aired. I personally read works of our writers. Special guests from Azerbaijan also join the program via phone connection, and we commemorate our historical days. I would like to express my infinite gratitude to the management of TRT and TRT Istanbul radio for their support in making all this happen and promoting Azerbaijani culture on Turkish radio," stated she.

It is noteworthy that the first program of "Azerbaijan Wind" for this year on TRT Türkü radio will be broadcast today at 22:05 Turkiye time.

It is also worth mentioning that Saidə Ömər's "Azerbaijan Wind" project has been aired on various Turkish television channels from 2018 to 2023.