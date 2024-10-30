Winners of Street artists project announced [PHOTOS]

30 October 2024 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The winners of the "Street artists" project have been announced, Azernews reports.

The project was reorganized based on improved rules with the joint activity of the Working Group created by the State Tourism Agency, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Culture Ministry and Baku City Executive Authority.

The jury consisting of expert art experts organized jointly with the Culture Ministry included Honored Artist, Presidential awardee, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Associate Professor Inara Babayeva, Honored Artist, Presidential awardee, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, Associate Professor Togrul Asadullayev, Honored artist Vugar Ali, director and actor Jeyhun Dadashov.

Around 20 artists who successfully passed the selection round consisting of two stages won the right to participate in the next 6-month period of the project.

Necessary measures were taken to create conditions for their free activity at special exit points jointly agreed with the Baku City Executive Authority and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

----

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, you can follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!