Soul of Reading Republican Art Contest calls for entries

"The Soul of Reading (Mütaliə ruhu) Republican Art Contest is calling for entries, Azernews reports.

The event is organized by the Azerbaijani Artists' Union, State Art Gallery, Khatai Children's Art Gallery and the Khatai Arts Center with the support of the Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Science and Education, Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock Company and the Khatai District Executive Power within the Green World Solidarity Year.

The competition among the younger generation and youth is aimed at developing the traditions of book illustration. Participants can depict illustrations or miniatures characterizing any scenes and episodes mentioned in children's and folk literature, author's works, as well as examples of literature on natural and everyday topics. The deadline for accepting works is December 10, 2024.

The address for submitting applications is [email protected]. The application for participation must indicate the title of the work, the author's first and last name, date of birth, place of study, and contact information.

Authors can submit works created jointly (child-teacher, child-parent, friends), indicating their names. Citizens of foreign countries can also join the competition. The size of the work is up to 30x40 cm, the theme and technique are free, and 2 most diverse works can be sent to the competition.

At the end of the competition, around 100 artworks selected by the jury will be exhibited, the authors will be awarded certificates, and active schools will be given letters of thanks.

The 20 best works selected at the exhibition will be exhibited in the permanent exhibition of the Khatai Arts Center for two weeks. The winners of the first three places will be announced, incentive prizes will be awarded as well.

The list of nominations includes "Best Classical Work", "Best Contemporary Work", "Best Work in the National Spirit", "Best Color Solution", "Best Minimalist Work", "Best Description of a Dream", and "Best Miniature Illustration". An online catalogue of the exhibition will be prepared.

For additional questions, please contact: 051-310-74 01 (Whatsapp).

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.

