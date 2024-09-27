Shamkir hosts concert within Uzeyir Hajibayli Int'l Music Festival [PHOTOS]

27 September 2024 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Choir of the State Song and Dance Ensemble has captivated the guests of the 16th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, Azernews reports.

The concert was held on the stage of the German Lutheran Church in Shamkir under the artistic direction of People's Artist Aghavardi Pashayev.

The choir was led by Honored Artist Naala Baratelian, with concertmasters Lala Bagirova and Fardin Ilham Mehmedzadeh, and accompanied by Honored Artist Khayyam Mammadov (kamancha), Emin Eminli (tar), and Jaffar Hasanov (naghara).

The soloists Orkhan Alizadeh, Sabina Alizadeh, Zamina Aghayeva, and Shahnaz Aliyeva left the audience speechless with their magnificent performances.

The concert program featured works such as "Azma Tagları" by Jahangir Jahangirov, "Cənnətim Qarabağ", "Durnalar" (arranged for choir by Aida Huseynova), "Ölkəm" by Asaf Zeynalov, the choral arrangement of Fikrat Amirov's "Kürd ovşarı" (arranged by Vaxtang Imanov), "Men seni araram", Tofiq Guliyev's "Lirik mahnı","Tez gəl", and "İlk bahar".

The music evening also included Azerbaijani folk songs. Songs such as "Laçın", "Qalanın dibində bir quş olaydım", "Bağa girdim üzümə", "Oyna, yar" (arranged for choir by Vagif Mestanov), "Aman, nənə" (arranged for choir by Qalib Mammadov), "Basma, basma tağları" (arranged for choir by Ibrahim Ismayilov), and "Nə baxırsan?" (arranged for choir by Nazim Malikov) added extra color to the concert.

The 16th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival is taking place on September 18-28, in celebration of National Music Day.

The event is jointly organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The music festival features renowned performers and ensembles from Azerbaijan, the USA, Russia, Germany, Spain, Austria, Korea, Turkiye, Brazil, India, and other countries.

The guests of the festival have a chance to enjoy vibrant performances, grand concerts, exhibitions, scientific conferences, and master classes in Baku, Shusha, Ganja, Lankaran, Gabala, Nakhchivan, and Shamkir.

