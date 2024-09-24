Talented pianists intertwine past and present through their music [PHOTOS]

24 September 2024 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Famous pianists and laureates of international competitions Daniil Kirillov and Anna Rasina have performed for the first time at the Ganja State Philharmonic, Azernews reports.

Classical music is an art that majestically rises above time, enriches our sensitivity to beauty, develops creative thinking, and even improves physical health.

This is an invaluable cultural heritage that deserves everyone's attention, being a bridge between the past and the present, connecting us with great composers and their unique creativity.

The combination of musical harmony, melody, and expressiveness makes classical music one of the most beautiful arts.

The concert program "Universum" featured pearls of world classical music - works by Mozart, Bach, Beethoven, Mascagni, Mendelssohn, and Rachmaninoff.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz