Nizami Days wrap up in Ganja city [PHOTOS]

Nizami Days have wrapped up in Ganja city, Azernews reports. People's Artist Afrasiab Badalbayli's opera "Nizami" was presented at the closing ceremony.

The opera was performed by Ganja State Philharmonic and the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in front of the Nizami Mausoleum.

The artistic director of the performance, Rector of the Baku Music Academy, People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli highly praised the project "Nizami Days", emphasizing its significance not only for Ganja but also for the cultural life of the entire country.

In the opera "Nizami," the roles were performed by the honored artists Ramil Gasimov (Nizami), Inara Babayeva (Rana), Tural Aghasiyev, as well as soloists Mahir Taghizade (Atabay), Taleh Yahyayev (Gizil Arslan), and Elmir Rustamov (The Commander).

The stage director was Honored Artist Inara Babayeva, the conductor was Honored Artist Ayub Guliyev, the chorus master was honored art worker Sevil Hajiyeva and the choreographer was Honored Artist Yuri Lobachev.

The five-day project "Days of Nizami" concluded with a magnificent firework display.

The project "Nizami Days", dedicated to the work of the classic of Azerbaijani poetry, one of the greatest poets of the mediaeval East, the greatest romantic poet in epic literature Nizami Ganjavi (1141 - 1209), was implemented on September 11-15 with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and Ganja Executive Power.

