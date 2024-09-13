III International Antalya Yoruk Turkmen Festival kicks off with Azerbaijan's debut participation

13 September 2024 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The III International Antalya Yoruk Turkmen Festival has begun in Turkiye, showcasing the national and cultural heritage of Turkic-speaking peoples, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan is represented at the festival by the Azerbaijan Culture Center, which operates under the Azerbaijani embassy in Turkiye, and the Antalya Azerbaijan Culture and Solidarity Association.

During the festival, delegations from various nations paraded through the central part of Antalya in traditional costumes, carrying national flags.

In addition to Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, countries such as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Greece, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Romania, Georgia, China, and Ukraine are also participating.

The festival aims to preserve and promote Yoruk culture for future generations. Notably, this year marks Azerbaijan's official debut at the event.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz