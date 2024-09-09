Grape and Wine Festival in Shamakhi concludes [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

9 September 2024 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

The Grape and Wine Festival held in Shamakhi last weekend left a memorable impression with its engaging program and numerous guests, Azernews reports.

The festival was organized by the State Tourism Agency and the Executive Power of the Shamakhi District and took place in the Meysari village of Shamakhi.

The aim of the festival was to promote local grape and wine production and to inform the public about the history of viticulture and winemaking in the country, as well as the efforts made in this field. Held over two days on the premises of the viticulture and winemaking complex of "Shirvan Wines" LLC, the festival featured tastings, entertainment, food, souvenir sales, masterclasses, and various other activities.

Different wine brands presented their products at the festival, and a concert program was organized with the participation of local and international celebrities.

