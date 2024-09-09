Carpet Museum in Shusha enriches its collection [PHOTOS]

9 September 2024 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Shusha branch of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has enriched its collection with two exhibits, Azernews reports.

The two items, a "Flowers in the Garden" carpet and a bedspread, are significant not only for their age and craftsmanship but also for their emotional value to Hasanov's family.

The carpet, which dates back to 1959, was created by Sahib Hasanov's grandmother and mother and was previously displayed in his family's home in Shusha.

The carpet features intricate designs and golden roses, and its initials bear the names of his grandmother and mother. Hasanov decided to donate the carpet to the museum, stating that it would be best for tourists to see the beauty of Azerbaijani women's craftsmanship.

The second item, a mafrash, is over a hundred years old and was used as a trunk for traveling between the plain and winter. Hasanov believes that donating it to the museum will help preserve the Azerbaijani cultural heritage.

The Shusha branch of the National Carpet Museum was restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in 2021.

The building, which dates back to the 19th century, had undergone significant changes during its occupation period. The restoration work aimed to restore the building's historical appearance, and it has now become a center for carpet exhibitions.

The current exhibition showcases 115 piled and non-piled carpets, carpet products, archaeological finds, national embroidery, clothing, jewelry, and artistic metal.

The art works being displayed at the Shusha branch of the National Carpet Museum give a chance to feel the spirit of the ancient Garabagh land, the life and household of the people who had lived here for centuries, including artisans, their aesthetic taste, artistic view of the world, and to imagine that historical environment.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz