Titles of People's Artists presented to Azerbaijani and Uzbek cultural figures [PHOTOS]

On August 22, during the state visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan, a ceremony took place at the Palace of International Forums in Tashkent to honour artists from both nations—Farrukh Zakirov from Uzbekistan and Polad Bulbuloglu from Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

By order of President Ilham Aliyev dated July 22, 2024, the renowned Uzbek pop singer, composer, and actor, Farrukh Zakirov, was awarded the title of "People's Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Similarly, on August 6 of the same year, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev bestowed the title of "People's Artist of the Republic of Uzbekistan" upon the distinguished Azerbaijani composer and singer Polad Bulbuloglu.

The ceremony was attended by Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli and Uzbek Culture Minister Ozodbek Nazarbekov, the Uzbek Culture Minister, along with prominent artists from both countries and various attendees.

The Culture Minister, Adil Karimli, read out the Order from the President of Azerbaijan recognizing Farrukh Zakirov.

Likewise, a representative from the Uzbek Presidential Administration presented the order for Polad Bulbuloglu's recognition.

Following the presentations, Polad Bulbuloglu and Farrukh Zakirov were presented with badges and certificates for awarding honorary titles.

They expressed gratitude to the leaders of the fraternal countries for the recognition of their contributions to the arts.

The ceremony concluded with a group photo to commemorate the occasion.

