Global community observes International Youth Day

12 August 2024 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

International Youth Day is observed annually on August 12, Azernews reports.

The holiday was established by the UN General Assembly on December 17, 1999, following the recommendation of the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth, held on August 8-12, 1998 in Lisbon, Portugal.

The main objective of the International Youth Day is to raise awareness about the various challenges faced by young people worldwide.

Among them are such issues as unemployment and low wages, quest for quality education, health and well-being as well as civic participation.

The holiday also highlights the key role that young people play in the ensuring peace and security globally.

Each year, International Youth Day features a specific theme that addresses relevant issues and challenges.

In 2024, the theme of the holiday is "From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development".

According to the UN, digital technologies such as mobile devices, services, and artificial intelligence are instrumental in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Digitalization is transforming our world, offering unprecedented opportunities to accelerate sustainable development. Digital technologies such as mobile devices, services, and artificial intelligence are instrumental in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Data generated from digital interactions supports evidence-based decision-making. With profound impact across economic, social and environmental dimensions, digital technologies and data contribute to at least 70 per cent of the 169 SDG targets while potentially reducing the cost of achieving these goals by up to USD 55 trillion," the report says.

"Young people are leading the charge in digital adoption and innovation, with three-quarters of those aged 15 to 24 using the internet in 2022, a rate higher than other age groups. However, disparities persist, particularly in low-income countries and among young women, who often have less access to the internet and digital skills compared to their male counterparts. While there is an urgent need to enhance digital inclusion, youth are largely recognized as “digital natives,” using technology to drive change and create solutions. As the 2030 deadline for the SDGs approaches, the role of young people in digital innovation is essential for addressing global issues.

By celebrating the digital contributions of youth, we can inspire further innovation and collaboration towards achieving sustainable development."

Youth policy has always been one of the priorities in Azerbaijan. Young people are playing major role in the country's public life.

The state youth policy is a state-defined system of priorities and measures taken to create favorable conditions for young people, to realize their knowledge and skills, their natural potential.

As a result of state policy, many young people in Azerbaijan have achieved their full potential in various spheres of life.

Azerbaijan celebrates National Youth Day on February 2. The public holiday takes its origin from the First Youth Forum which was held in 1996.

A series of events are organized in the country as part of the celebration.

The passion and commitment of young people to social improvement are transforming the lives of many, fostering a community empowerment.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz