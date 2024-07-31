Azerbaijan approves boundaries of Tugh Nature Reserve [PHOTOS]

31 July 2024 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

The boundaries and protected zone of Azerbaijan's Tugh State Historical-Architectural and Nature Reserve have been approved, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a decision in this regard.

On June 16, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the establishment of Tugh"State Historical-Architectural and Nature Reserve.

Tugh village is a home to cultural monuments of the Caucasian Albania. There are residential houses, ancient graves and temples decorated with elements, highlighting the traditional architectural style of the Garabagh region.

The village also has rich natural potential and ecological resources.

Its location on Victory Road (Zəfər yolu) leading to Shusha city also increases the prospects of tourism development in the village.

The Cabinet of Ministers is entrusted to take necessary measures related to the material and technical support of the reserve and resolve other issues arising from the order.

The State Tourism Agency is instructed to ensure the management of the reserve and take necessary measures to resolve other issues arising from the order.

